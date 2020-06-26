Violet Evergarden: The Movie to be out in Sept, Is Season 2 renewed?

The Japanese novel series lovers have been passionately waiting to see the release of Violet Evergarden Season 2 since Season 1 dropped its finale on April 4, 2018. Read further to get the latest updates on the probable imminent second season.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is one of the most anticipated Japanese light novel series, thanks to Season 1's massive success two years back. In 2014, Violet Evergarden won the grand prize in the fifth Kyoto Animation Award's novel category, the first ever work to win a grand prize in each of the three categories (novel, scenario, and manga).

Unfortunately, Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not renewed yet. Fans need to wait for its renewal as the world's health condition is not good at all. China-sponsored coronavirus has crippled the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the entertainment projects had been halted and postponed for indefinite time.

A rumour has recently broken out that Violet Evergarden Season 2 has been secretly renewed without any official announcement. The reason is the publisher, Kyoto Animation has recently announced that they are working on something new. With this announcement, Violet Evergarden aficionados have started assuming that they are working on the second season.

If Kyoto Animation is silently working on Violet Evergarden Season 2, still fans need to wait for its premiere as they will surely take extra time to work on it compared to the previous season. And the reason we already know, how China-sponsored Covid-19 is taking a toll over every industry across the world.

However, fans have a good news during this period when the world is combatting against the deadly virus. The anime film titled Violet Evergarden: The Movie will debut this year. Yes, you've read it right. The movie will premiere on September 18, 2020. Its initial release date was April 24, 2020, but it was later delayed to September 18 due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

