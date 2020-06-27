Left Menu
One Punch Man Season 3 renewal, premiere updates, what latest we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-06-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 03:16 IST
One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Image Credit: YouTube / Vizmedia

If an anime lover, you must be waiting for the updates on One Punch Man Season 3. When is it going to be released? Although the waiting for third season is yet to be done, still fans don't stop predicting what they can see in the upcoming season.

There has been no discussion on One Punch Man Season 3's cancellation. Alternatively, there has been no discussion on its confirmation. However, the anime aficionados should not feel distressed as there was a gap of almost four years between Season 1 and 2. This indicates that we need to wait for some extra time to get a confirmation on the making of third season.

Some development on One Punch Man Season 3 was expected to take place in this year. But it is expected to be out by the end of 2020. However, the outbreak of Covid-19 has affected the entertainment industry worst ever in the history. The financial loss is unfathomable. As sign of recovery seems far away, it's better for fans to give up the hope of getting third season in 2020.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. But Genos is likely to be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humour in the next season.

The anime lovers are dying to know the cast for One Punch Man Season 3. Here is the cast list: Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

The anime enthusiasts may get to see the Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. According to ScreenRant, this leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

