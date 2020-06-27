P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

The popularity of the Pinoy-pop group SB19 has skyrocketed only in a matter of a couple of years as they take Philippines' music scene by storm. The home-grown stars are being touted as the Philippines' answer to the wildly popular K-pop.

The P-pop group consisting of five members - Sejun (John Paulo Nase), Stell (Stellvester Ajero), Josh (Josh Cullen Santos), Justin (Justin De Dios) and Ken (Felip Jhon Suson), has taken the Filippino music scene by storm, breaking stereotypes and smashing expectations.

SB19 has garnered various brand endorsements and has been featured on various charts, showcasing the power of its popularity and audience base. The group has also been recently featured in the Billboard Social 50, which has been consequently topped by the K-pop mammoth BTS. Billboard has also featured the band at 31st position in the list of Emerging Artists.

All the members of the group have been performing for several years both individually and as part of the group but their single 'Go Up' in 2019 is what brought them in limelight. Until now, SB19 has only released three songs with the latest one among them being 'ALAB (Burning)', which was released in December 2019.

SB19 has quickly risen to fame and the group now boasts over 960,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 250,000 followers on Twitter with the help of their massive fan base who call themselves A'TIN.