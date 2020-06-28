Hit indie video game ‘Disco Elysium' to get TV series adaption

Popular video game “Disco Elysium” is being adapted for television. The game’s developer, ZA/UM, is teaming up with Dj2 Entertainment, the same company that co-produced a film adaptation of “Sonic The Hedgehog” earlier this year, to work on the TV series. Inspired by Robert Kurvitz's 2013 novel “Sacred and Terrible Air”, the urban fantasy role-playing game released last year and went on to win big at the Game Awards. It centres on a detective with a mysterious past who is given a task to solve a crime that threatens to set off a civil war

"We’re so gratified at the response ‘Disco Elysium’ has received, and very happy to be teaming with DJ2 to expand the franchise for other media and new audiences," the game’s lead narrative writer Helen Hindpere, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter

"Disco Elysium is a phenomenal property with an expansive world and unlimited potential. The DJ2 team is truly thrilled about this extraordinary opportunity to be part of it all,” DJ2 CEO and founder, Dmitri M. Johnson, added.