Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhumi Pednekar to feed 550 impoverished families as tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday pledged to feed over 550 impoverished families as a mark of tribute to late Bollywood actor and her 'Sonchiriya' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 12:47 IST
Bhumi Pednekar to feed 550 impoverished families as tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Bhumi Pednekar's remembrance post for Sushant Singh Rajput (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday pledged to feed over 550 impoverished families as a mark of tribute to late Bollywood actor and her 'Sonchiriya' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Pednekar made the announcement through an Instagram post where she shared a picture of the departed actor and penned down a note along with it.

"I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let us show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever," Pednekar wrote. The two actors shared screen space in the Abhishek Chaubey directorial which continues to be a critically acclaimed film.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai's Bandra residence earlier this month. The detailed post-mortem report has also confirmed that he died by "asphyxia due to hanging." (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey criticises Austria's handling of Kurdish-Turkish protests

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly criticised Austrias handling of Kurdish protests in Vienna by groups the ministry said were linked to Kurdistan Workers Party PKK militants. There were some small Kurdish demonstrations last w...

Uzbek woman trying to enter India using fake documents held in UP

Maharajganj UP, Jun 29 PTI&#160;A 34-year-old woman from Uzbekistan was arrested here while trying to cross over from Nepal using fake documents, a senior immigration official said on MondayNargijkhon Aptamurodona was arrested on Sunday eve...

Pakistan Stock Exchange comes under attack; 9 killed

Four heavily armed militants attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday morning, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead in an exchange of fire, media reports said. The unidentified militants opened...

3 deaths, 121 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has reported 121 new COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths till 1030 AM on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 17,392, said the State Health Department.The total number of cases include 402 deaths and 13,618...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020