'Sooryavanshi' and '83' gears up for theatrical release

Skipping the digital release, the two much-anticipated Bollywood films -- cop action thriller 'Sooryavanshi' and sports drama '83' is all set to hit the theatres first. The films' release was on an indefinite halt for nearly three months as the theatres were shut, owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

However, as per the new development, Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be made open for viewing during Diwali, while Kabir Khan's '83' starring Ranveer Singh will hit the cinemas on Christmas. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

"BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm to release in *theatres* first... Plans to release #Sooryavanshi in #Diwali and #83TheFilm in #Christmas *IN CINEMAS*," read his post. However, the exact release dates of the films are yet to be announced.

With Rohit Shetty at the helm, 'Sooryavanshi' features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and is the fourth film in the director's 'cop universe' that began with 'Singham' in 2011. The film will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).

While the film '83' is based on India's World Cup victory and has Ranveer Singh essaying the role of Kapil Dev. The flick also has Deepika Padukone playing Dev's wife on screen. Apart from the main duo, the film also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. (ANI)