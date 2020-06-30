Leslie Odom Jr, Nicolette Robinson join 'Love in the Time of Corona' series

Actors Leslie Odom Jr, Nicolette Robinson, and Tommy Dorfman are part of the cast of Freeform's upcoming romantic series "Love in the Time of Corona". The love story, which is set against the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will premiere on the network in August.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming series will follow four interwoven stories about the search for love and connection during the quarantine. Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows, and L Scott Caldwell also round the cast, with Charlie Robinson as a guest star. The four-part limited series comes from Good Trouble executive producers Joanna Johnson and Christine Sacani and Anonymous Content's Robyn Meisinger.

Real-life couple Odom Jr and Robinson are also attached to executive produce.