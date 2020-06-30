Russian Doll Season 2 filming to follow new guidelines, chances of video games connections

Are we close to the release of Russian Doll Season 2? The series lovers are ardently waiting for the release of second season since Netflix confirmed it on June 11, 2019. Read further to get latest updates on this imminent American comedy-drama web television series.

Fans are disappointed as Netflix is silent on Russian Doll Season 2. They are also upset as the release of the second season was postponed to an undisclosed date. But the viewers need to understand that Netflix and the series creators are not responsible for it as China-sponsored coronavirus has crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill.

The shooting of Russian Doll Season 2 was supposed to commence in May this year. The Covid-19 pandemic situation and global lockdown compelled the series creators to halt the production like other web, TV series and movie projects. According to some sources, the filming will be commenced soon like other projects and need to follow the new guidelines set by the government.

Russian Doll Season 2 is expected to have a similar number of episodes (total eight episodes) like Season 1. All eight events are expected to be streamed at the equivalent time when the show returns.

Here is an (unofficial) synopsis of Russian Doll Season 2 – Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honour at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

The official plot for Russian Doll Season 2 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. Still the second season is highly expected to have multiple twists and major story changes. The series will not be possible without Natasha Lyonne's contribution not only as a character, but also as an executive director, producer and writer. She said that her character would have a major change.

Russian Doll Season 2 will also be seen revolving more around the video games connections. Natasha Lyonne hinted during an interview that the next season would be built upon the video game connecting it with the first season.

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web series.

