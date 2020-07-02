Left Menu
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan-starrer crime thriller 'Sarkar' completed 15 years of its release on Thursday.

02-07-2020
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 15 years of 'Sarkar', calls experience 'aamaran'
Poster of the film 'Sarkar' featuring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan-starrer crime thriller 'Sarkar' completed 15 years of its release on Thursday. Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and shared a poster of the film on Twitter to mark the 15-year anniversary of the flick. He also wrote a note in Hindi, where he cherished the memories of the wonderful illustration and adaptation of the movie.

"Is roopaantaran ka aabhooshan filmeekaran, chale varshon, rahe aamaran (The beautiful filming of this adaption remains for years, remains immortal)" he tweeted. Helmed by Ram Gopal Varma, the political crime-thriller saw the 'Sholay' actor in the role of Subhash Nagre, alongside Abhishek Bachchan as his younger son.

The movie also featured Katrina Kaif, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Tanisha Mukherjee, and Anupam Kher in other significant roles. Released in 2005, the movie was appreciated by the viewers for its storyline, and also for the stellar performance of the 'Don actor.

The first flick in the 'Sarkar' franchise, it was premiered at the New York Asian Film Festival. The movie was then followed by 'Sarkar Raj' in 2008, and 'Sarkar 3' in 2017. The second installment of the 'Sarkar' franchise added several nominations, including, Star Screen Awards, Stardust Awards, Filmfare Awards, and IIFA Awards.

The sequel movies have the 'Gulabo Sitaabo' actor reprising his role. (ANI)

