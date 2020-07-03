Left Menu
'There can never be another': Kareena Kapoor pens heartfelt note mourning demise of Saroj Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday mourned the demise of choreographer Saroj Khan and wrote about how she taught her to enjoy dancing and smiling with the eyes.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra), | Updated: 03-07-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 12:44 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saroj Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday mourned the demise of choreographer Saroj Khan and wrote about how she taught her to enjoy dancing and smiling with the eyes. Kareena posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen practising the steps for the song 'Ye Ishq Haye' from 'Jab We Met.'

Notably, the song's choreography fetched Saroj Khan her third National Award in 2007. Along with the picture, Kareena penned a note about the choreographer.

Taking to the captions, the 'Udta Punjab' star wrote, "Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That's what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes." Remembering the 'Masterji' of Bollywood, Kareena wrote, "There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP." (along with a broken heart emoji)

Saroj Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, passed away on Friday. She was 71. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. (ANI)

