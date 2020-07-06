Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film - 'Dil Bechara' - introduces an 'Un-fairy Tale' of love

Days after announcing an OTT release of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara,' makers of the film dropped a heartwarming trailer of the flick.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:27 IST
Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film - 'Dil Bechara' - introduces an 'Un-fairy Tale' of love
A still from the trailer of film 'Dil Bechara' featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actor Sanjana Sanghi (Image Source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Days after announcing an OTT release of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara,' makers of the film dropped a heartwarming trailer of the flick. Inspired by the famous John Green novel 'The Fault In Our Stars,' the trailer begins with a famous anecdote that narrates a short story of a King and a Queen who die, giving a simple ending to their story.

While the trailer introduces late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a chirpy, cheerful college student, full of zeal to live life, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi's character is introduced as a shy, and quiet girl battling cancer. As the trailer proceeds, the duo is seen coming closer and sharing several light-hearted banter before finally falling in love.

Dubbed as an 'Un-Fairy Tale,' the trailer of the film then takes a turn when the duo decides to travel to Paris to live the remaining part of Sanjana's life to the fullest. Besides the heart-melting visuals, the trailer hints at an equally mesmerising soundtrack of the film.

The trailer ends with a note to the viewers that the film will be available on the online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar for all users including the non-subscribers for free as a celebration of the departed actor "Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy." Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios the film is set to release on the streaming platform on July 24. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka extends polling time for August parliamentary elections

Sri Lanka on Monday extended the time for the twice-postponed August 5 parliamentary elections by one hour after conducting several mock polls in adherence to the safety guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. The polls will take place ...

Matić extends Manchester United contract to June 2023

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Mati signed a contract extension to June 2023, the club announced on Monday. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjr said the 31-year-old Serbia internationals leadership is invaluable to Uniteds young core.I ...

Online exam to start from Jul 10, left out students can appear in physical exam in Sept: DU to HC

Delhi University informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that Open Book Examinations OBE for under-graduate courses will commence from July 10 and those students who are unable to take them, be it persons with disabilities or others, will b...

Punjab police arrest alleged kingpin Dandiwal in connection with fake T20 match

Punjab police on Monday arrested alleged kingpin Ravinder Dandiwal in connection with a T20 match played in Mohali district but streamed online as a game in Sri Lanka. The game held last month had caught the attention of BCCIs Anti-Corrupti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020