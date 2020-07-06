We wanted to strike emotional chord with audience: Ram Madhvani on ‘Aarya’ soundtrack

Actor Sushmita Sen's digital debut "Aarya", created by "Neerja" filmmaker Ram Madhvani, has been well-received by both the critics and the audiences with many praising the thematic use of classic song "Bade achche lagte hain" in the web series. Madhvani, who has also co-directed the series along with Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, said the song from 1976's "Balika Vadhu" has been used in the show in a way that it beautifully captures the feeling of loss and grief. "We have used 'Bade achche lagte hain' in the script keeping in mind that Tej's (Chandrachur Singh) character loves old hindi music. This song is an absolute hit with viewers of all ages for its nostalgic and sentimental value. It is mellifluous and brings out so many emotions," the writer-director said in a statement. "We wanted to strike an emotional chord with the audience with this music and decided to make it stand out by using it in a diametrically opposite fashion to the actual scene," he added. The official remake of popular Dutch crime-drama "Penoza", "Aarya" is a story of a happily married woman, whose world turns upside down when her husband is shot. She gets to know that he may have been involved in an illegal drug racket which now threatens the life of her three children. In the series, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar last month, the track has been utilised in the scenes revisiting Tej's life after he dies. Madhvani said the creative team felt that rather than putting in flashback sequences it was better to show the family's grief through the song. "These are scenes of immense loss, fear and pain, but we have used a song that brings an endearing feeling for someone close to you. "The idea was to drive this song into every human emotion one may feel while watching the series and create a lasting impact through the journey and to keep Tej alive without resorting to the crutches flashbacks. We used a nostalgic song to keep his memory alive," he said.

The background score of "Aarya" and the themes in the soundtrack have been composed and produced by Vishal Khurana and co-produced by Siddhanth Madhvani. The complete soundtrack of the series is now available on music streaming platforms. "Aarya" also featured actors Namid Das and Sikander Kher.