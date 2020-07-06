Left Menu
Development News Edition

We wanted to strike emotional chord with audience: Ram Madhvani on ‘Aarya’ soundtrack

Actor Sushmita Sen’s digital debut “Aarya”, created by “Neerja” filmmaker Ram Madhvani, has been well-received by both the critics and the audiences with many praising the thematic use of classic song “Bade achche lagte hain” in the web series.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:35 IST
We wanted to strike emotional chord with audience: Ram Madhvani on ‘Aarya’ soundtrack
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor Sushmita Sen's digital debut "Aarya", created by "Neerja" filmmaker Ram Madhvani, has been well-received by both the critics and the audiences with many praising the thematic use of classic song "Bade achche lagte hain" in the web series. Madhvani, who has also co-directed the series along with Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, said the song from 1976's "Balika Vadhu" has been used in the show in a way that it beautifully captures the feeling of loss and grief. "We have used 'Bade achche lagte hain' in the script keeping in mind that Tej's (Chandrachur Singh) character loves old hindi music. This song is an absolute hit with viewers of all ages for its nostalgic and sentimental value. It is mellifluous and brings out so many emotions," the writer-director said in a statement. "We wanted to strike an emotional chord with the audience with this music and decided to make it stand out by using it in a diametrically opposite fashion to the actual scene," he added. The official remake of popular Dutch crime-drama "Penoza", "Aarya" is a story of a happily married woman, whose world turns upside down when her husband is shot. She gets to know that he may have been involved in an illegal drug racket which now threatens the life of her three children. In the series, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar last month, the track has been utilised in the scenes revisiting Tej's life after he dies. Madhvani said the creative team felt that rather than putting in flashback sequences it was better to show the family's grief through the song. "These are scenes of immense loss, fear and pain, but we have used a song that brings an endearing feeling for someone close to you. "The idea was to drive this song into every human emotion one may feel while watching the series and create a lasting impact through the journey and to keep Tej alive without resorting to the crutches flashbacks. We used a nostalgic song to keep his memory alive," he said.

The background score of "Aarya" and the themes in the soundtrack have been composed and produced by Vishal Khurana and co-produced by Siddhanth Madhvani. The complete soundtrack of the series is now available on music streaming platforms. "Aarya" also featured actors Namid Das and Sikander Kher.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Southern European bond yields fall as markets pin hopes on economic recovery

Southern European bond yields fell on Monday, supported by expectations for hefty central bank stimulus and hopes that the world economy will bounce back quickly from the COVID-19 shock. Global stock markets rallied to four-week highs as in...

Supreme Court upholds cellphone robocall ban

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld a 1991 law that bars robocalls to cellphones. The case, argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, only arose after Congress in 2015 created an exception in the law that allows the aut...

48-year-old Tambe picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL draft

Former Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is set to become first Indian player to play in the Caribbean Premier League after being picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in the players draft. The 48-year-old, who has retired from first-class cr...

2020 Watch: Has Trump surrendered to the coronavirus?

Presidential politics move fast. What were watching heading into a new week on the 2020 campaign Days to next set of primaries New Jersey and Delaware 1 Days to general election 120 Were moving into the heart of summer, but if youre expecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020