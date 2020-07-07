Left Menu
Filmmaker Harish Shah dies at 76

Veteran filmmaker Harish Shah, best known for producing Rajesh Khanna-Tanuja starrer "Mere Jeevan Saathi", passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with throat cancer. "He was battling throat cancer for 10 years and passed away in the morning today," Vinod Shah told PTI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Veteran filmmaker Harish Shah, best known for producing Rajesh Khanna-Tanuja starrer "Mere Jeevan Saathi" , passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 76. According to Harish Shah's brother, Vinod Shah, the filmmaker breathed his last at 6 am at his residence here. "He was battling throat cancer for 10 years and passed away in the morning today," Vinod Shah told PTI. Last rites of the producer were held at Pawan Hans crematorium on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the funeral was attended only by close family members. After backing romance drama "Meere Jeevan Saathi" in 1972, Harish Shah produced movies like "Kaala Sona" , the 1975 Indian Westerner featuring Feroz Khan and Parveen Babi, and "Ram Tere Kitne Naam" , the 1985 drama starring Sanjeev Kumar and Rekha

In 1980, he turned director with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor-starrer "Dhan Daulat" . Harish Shah also directed Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha's 1988 action-drama "Zalzala" and 1995 film "Ab Insaaf Hoga" , featuring Rekha and Mithun Chakraborty. Sunny Deol and Tabu-led 2003 action thriller "Jaal: The Trap" was one of the last films he backed.

