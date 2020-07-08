Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd expecting second child
Hollywood star Josh Brolin and his wife, model Kathryn Boyd are expecting their second child together. Boyd, who has 19-month-old daughter Westyln with Brolin, took to Instagram reveal the news on Tuesday. "The Brolin's are a growin'!!PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-07-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 10:58 IST
"The Brolin's are a growin'!! Our little December babe is on the way," the 32-year-old model captioned the picture with their little one. Brolin, 52, and Boyd tied the knot in 2016.
The "Avengers: Endgame" star also shares two children, son Trevor, 32, and daughter Eden, 26, from his first marriage to "Beverly Hills Cop II" actor Alice Adair..
