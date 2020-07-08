Anushka, Kareena, Karisma and others wish Neetu Kapoor on her 62nd birthday

Wishes poured in for senior Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday as she turned 62. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend birthday wishes for the 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor.

Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to post a picture of the senior actor and penned a birthday wish along with it. "Happy birthday! Your spirit & positive outlook towards life is special & inspiring. Wishing you lots of peace & happiness on your day," she wrote.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra also wished the star on her birthday by posting a picture of himself with her and writing a birthday wish in the caption. "Happy Birthday @neetu54 stay this wonderful always, one of my most favourite heroines and I love every movie of yours and all your songs and specially the ones with Rishiji are my all time favourites #love," he wrote.

Superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram stories and posted a throwback picture from the early days of Neetu Kapoor in the film industry and wished her aunt on the special ocassion. "Happy birthday Neetu Aunty," Kareena wrote along with the picture and added heart emojis to make the wish extra special.

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor too wished her aunt on her birthday by posting a picture from her birthday celebrations on Instagram stories. Besides all celebrities, Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too flooded Instagram with several pictures to wish her mother on the occasion. (ANI)