Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:00 IST
Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates
Reports claim that Prison Break Season 6 will be quite different from its previous seasons. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

The premiere date of Prison Break Season 6 is a big mystery to the series lovers who have been ardently waiting for it since Season 5 dropped its finale on May 30, 2017. The making of sixth season was already confirmed by Michael Thorn of Fox Entertainment.

Fox has always been silent on the release of Prison Break Season 6. The main reason is China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a pandemic situation. On January 8, 2020 Wentworth Miller took to Instagram to let the viewers know that Season 6 was in developmental stage. He also said that it seemed unlikely (to him) that fans would get the sixth season in 2020. But he had no idea that time that the world was on the threshold of becoming a prey of pandemic.

However, reports claim that Prison Break Season 6 will be quite different from its previous seasons. Many fans believe it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long. There is no doubt that the main actors like Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell will return for another set of adventures in the respective roles of Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows respectively.

A group of avid viewers believes that the returning of Michael Scofield to the outer world is not going to be an easy task. This is believed that he will struggle to cope with his new life in the next season due to his trauma he experienced in Season 5.

But Wentworth Miller previously said that Prison Break would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers. The plot may take the viewers back to the beginning (when it was first started in August 2005) so that the viewers can get to see some serious twists.

As far as the cast and crew are concerned, Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will play the protagonists' roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively. Even Sara Tancredi will be returning in Season 6 to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco, Inbar Lavi and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, Sheba and T-Bag respectively.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate activists protest from Notre Dame Cathedral crane

Greenpeace activists hung banners from a huge construction crane atop Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Thursday, accusing France and President Emmanuel Macron of not doing enough to fight climate change. The medieval landmark is under recon...

Delhi HC directs DU to file affidavit detailing schedule of final year undergraduate exams, postponed to beyond Aug 15.

Delhi HC directs DU to file affidavit detailing schedule of final year undergraduate exams, postponed to beyond Aug 15....

Attack on BJP's Bandipora district prez 'pre-planned' by LeT: IGP Kashmir

The attack on BJPs Bandipora district president Waseem Bari was pre-planned by Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT, Inspector General of Police IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Thursday, adding that the policemen posted for personal security of the politici...

Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated six bridges in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that development of remote areas in the region will continue to be a key priority for the NDA government. The defence mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020