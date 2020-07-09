Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

The premiere date of Prison Break Season 6 is a big mystery to the series lovers who have been ardently waiting for it since Season 5 dropped its finale on May 30, 2017. The making of sixth season was already confirmed by Michael Thorn of Fox Entertainment.

Fox has always been silent on the release of Prison Break Season 6. The main reason is China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a pandemic situation. On January 8, 2020 Wentworth Miller took to Instagram to let the viewers know that Season 6 was in developmental stage. He also said that it seemed unlikely (to him) that fans would get the sixth season in 2020. But he had no idea that time that the world was on the threshold of becoming a prey of pandemic.

However, reports claim that Prison Break Season 6 will be quite different from its previous seasons. Many fans believe it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long. There is no doubt that the main actors like Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell will return for another set of adventures in the respective roles of Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows respectively.

A group of avid viewers believes that the returning of Michael Scofield to the outer world is not going to be an easy task. This is believed that he will struggle to cope with his new life in the next season due to his trauma he experienced in Season 5.

But Wentworth Miller previously said that Prison Break would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers. The plot may take the viewers back to the beginning (when it was first started in August 2005) so that the viewers can get to see some serious twists.

As far as the cast and crew are concerned, Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will play the protagonists' roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively. Even Sara Tancredi will be returning in Season 6 to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco, Inbar Lavi and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, Sheba and T-Bag respectively.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.