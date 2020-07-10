Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mira Nair to adapt New York Times article ‘The Jungle Prince of Delhi’ in a series

The story of “The Jungle Prince of Delhi” will also be executive produced by Stacey Snider, Jane Featherstone, Kate Fenske of SISTER, Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff of Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, Christina Lurie of Fourth and Twenty Eight Films, and Barry and Caitlin Roper, head of scripted entertainment for The New York Times, Variety added. “Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ellen Barry’s beautifully written tale of the Oudh family revealed deeper truths rooted in the violence and trauma of the partition of India…” Roper said.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 10-07-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 10:01 IST
Mira Nair to adapt New York Times article ‘The Jungle Prince of Delhi’ in a series
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Director Mira Nair is set to adapt the 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist New York Times story and podcast "The Jungle Prince of Delhi" as a drama series for Amazon. Written by Ellen Barry, the article reveals the truth about the history of royal family of Oudh, who lived in a ruined palace in Delhi and claimed to be the heirs to the fallen kingdom, according to Variety.

"Exciting News: The Jungle Prince, my piece about one of Delhi's great legends, a mysterious family who lived in a ruined palace in the forest, will be adapted by @MiraPagliNair, Amazon & Sister Pictures, the producers of Chernobyl," Barry tweeted with a link to the story. Nair, best known for her films "Salaam Bombay!", "Monsoon Wedding", "The Namesake" and "The Reluctant Fundamentalist", is attached as a director and executive producer on the project. She has recently adapted Vikram Seth's novel "A Suitable Boy" for BBC. The story of "The Jungle Prince of Delhi" will also be executive produced by Stacey Snider, Jane Featherstone, Kate Fenske of SISTER, Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff of Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, Christina Lurie of Fourth and Twenty Eight Films, and Barry and Caitlin Roper, head of scripted entertainment for The New York Times, Variety added.

"Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ellen Barry's beautifully written tale of the Oudh family revealed deeper truths rooted in the violence and trauma of the partition of India…" Roper said. "Since its publication, The Times has been searching for the right partners to expand the story's reach and we are thrilled to work with the incomparable Mira Nair, and to be producing 'The Jungle Prince' series with Amazon Studios alongside Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, SISTER and Fourth and Twenty Eight Films," she added. PTI BK SHD SHD

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares down on virus risk, U.S.-China tension

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Friday as record-breaking new coronavirus cases in several U.S. states stoked concern about economic recovery, while investors looked forward to earnings season.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacifi...

China stock rally pauses on stake cuts, U.S. sanctions

Mainland China shares fell on Friday for the first time since June 29 on signs of renewed Sino-U.S. tensions and after the countrys state funds announced stake cuts in companies, a move that comes following a torrid bull run in the stock ma...

Don t spread false propaganda on govt hospitals in Telangana, Owaisi to critics

Hyderabad, Jul 10 PTI Giving a thumbs up to the treatment being given to COVID-19 patients in Telangana government hospitals, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the public not to fall prey to false propaganda by people with politi...

4 held with drugs, cash in West Bengal's Malda

Four persons were arrested with drugs and cash in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kaliachak police station on Thursday arrested Sufia Bibi, Harmuj Sk, Md Kurban Sk and Md Hadaitullah Sk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020