'I love being by myself': Bhumi Pednekar says she has learned self-prioritisation during lockdown
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 12:47 IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is staying indoors like many other Bollywood celebrities, on Friday said that she has learned to prioritise what is important to her amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown. "One thing that I have learnt about myself is that I love isolation. I love being by myself. I saw a lot of people complaining that they are bored at home or that they cannot go out. I am an extrovert, I am a very social person but this quarantine has led me to realise that I do prefer my isolation over meeting people because I haven't really been in touch with people," she said.
"I have kind of been catching over my reading, not seen much television but started watching shows. I have spent a lot of time with my mom and honesty there were days when I did nothing," she added. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor further said that it was important loving oneself and enjoying one's own company.
"I have kind of prioritised what I feel is important in life. I have re-educated myself. But the biggest learning has been that I love being alone. And maybe I have kind of enjoyed this state because as actors you are constantly surrounded by people whether you are promoting or shooting a film," she said. "Your immediate entourage is also like a team of quite a few people. You are constantly over the phone, you are constantly over social media," she added.
Pednekar was last seen in Karan Johar's horror film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship,'. She will next be seen in another horror thriller, 'Durgavati.'(ANI)
