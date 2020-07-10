Left Menu
Development News Edition

My Hero Academia Season 5: Release in 2021, creator to develop a live-action film

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-07-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 03:04 IST
My Hero Academia Season 5: Release in 2021, creator to develop a live-action film
Thanks to Weekly Shōnen Jump, which took to Twitter on April 2 to announce that My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

If you're an anime aficionado, then My Hero Academia Season 5 must be on the top of your list of famous anime series. The viewers will get to see two arcs of the manga being animated in episodes. The imminent season is expected to be consisting of 23 episodes.

The anime lovers are highly expecting the release date of My Hero Academia Season 5 to be announced soon. But this seems quite due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the world. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus has devastated almost all the sectors including the global entertainment industry that has come to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss.

Unfortunately, there is no discussion on the release of My Hero Academia Season 5. The reason we have already stated above, i.e., global pandemic situation. With the completion of My Hero Academia Season 4, Season 5 has already become a highly demanding series among the lovers. The viewers will get to see two arcs of the manga being animated in the 23 episodes.

Thanks to Weekly Shōnen Jump, which took to Twitter on April 2 to announce that My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed. The fifth season is highly expected to have most of the characters as same as they were in Season 4 and the same story will continue further. Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters to be back in the fifth season.

You will be happy to learn that the creators are also planning to develop a live-action film including the making of My Hero Academia Season 5. Unfortunately, we are yet to get much details on the making of a live-action movie.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But we can expect it anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdicourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 985 releases on July 19, will Momonosuke escape his execution?

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball game

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball gameWith their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an ima...

Science News Roundup: Study, ancient contact between Polynesian and South American; Scientists seek power from darkness and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Study shows ancient contact between Polynesian and South American peoplesNew genetic research shows that there was mingling between ancient native peoples from Polynesia and South Americ...

Report: Jaguars sign second-round pick Shenault

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed wide receiver Laviska Shenault to his rookie contract, ESPNs Field Yates reported Thursday. The Jaguars selected the Colorado wideout in the second round 42nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.Shenault, 21, ...

Coronavirus records in Florida, Texas and California erode hopes of economic revival

Record-breaking rises in coronavirus cases and deaths in several U.S. states are dimming hopes of a quick economic recovery as data shows shoppers staying out of stores in areas where cases are rising the most. In Arizona, Texas, Florida, G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020