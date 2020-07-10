My Hero Academia Season 5: Release in 2021, creator to develop a live-action film

If you're an anime aficionado, then My Hero Academia Season 5 must be on the top of your list of famous anime series. The viewers will get to see two arcs of the manga being animated in episodes. The imminent season is expected to be consisting of 23 episodes.

The anime lovers are highly expecting the release date of My Hero Academia Season 5 to be announced soon. But this seems quite due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the world. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus has devastated almost all the sectors including the global entertainment industry that has come to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss.

Unfortunately, there is no discussion on the release of My Hero Academia Season 5. The reason we have already stated above, i.e., global pandemic situation. With the completion of My Hero Academia Season 4, Season 5 has already become a highly demanding series among the lovers. The viewers will get to see two arcs of the manga being animated in the 23 episodes.

Thanks to Weekly Shōnen Jump, which took to Twitter on April 2 to announce that My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed. The fifth season is highly expected to have most of the characters as same as they were in Season 4 and the same story will continue further. Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters to be back in the fifth season.

You will be happy to learn that the creators are also planning to develop a live-action film including the making of My Hero Academia Season 5. Unfortunately, we are yet to get much details on the making of a live-action movie.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But we can expect it anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdicourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

