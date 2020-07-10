Left Menu
Why Attack on Titan Season 4 may not be possible in 2020, get other latest updates

The story plot for Attack on Titan Season 4 follows the story of people placed inside a walled city. Image Credit: Facebook / Attack on Titan

When will Attack on Titan Season 4 be released? Since its arrival was confirmed by a teaser in June 2019, the anime lovers are ardently waiting to know what they can see in the imminent season.

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 mark end to the series? Yes, that's true. Unfortunately, the anime aficionados are disappointed to learn that Attack on Titan Season 4 is going to end the anime series. The showrunners are totally silent on the plot. In other words, it will surely say goodbye in exciting way(s). The imminent season will see some new characters that will end the series in a beautiful manner.

The imminent Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. In the previous season, we got to see the exploration of Eren's fabled basement by unveiling the truth of the world about the Titans and the unknown history.

Marley will be returning to Attack on Titan Season 4. The lead cast of all the earlier seasons will be back in the fourth season. Yuki Kaji will reprise his role as Eren. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but altogether it is going to beautiful and memorable.

The story plot for Attack on Titan Season 4 follows the story of people placed inside a walled city. Interestingly, the high walls of the city protect the people from the giant human-eating titans. However, the titans can destroy the walls and are unstoppable.

According to Screenrant, there are already 39 chapters ready and waiting for Attack on Titan's final season and that number is still going up. The anime aficionados are also expecting that Season 4 may boast to a bumper episode count. However, the episode number for the final season isn't confirmed. The last season could also be divided into two blocks consisting of 12 episodes for each.

There is obviously a bad effect on the production of Attack on Titan Season 4 due to coronavirus pandemic. Thus, the release of the fourth season may not be expected in this year. We need to wait for more time to get further announcement(s).

