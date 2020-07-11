Left Menu
Mumbai Police thanks Rohit Shetty for facilitating hotels for policemen amid coronavirus pandemic

Shetty, known for his action-packed cop dramas -- "Singham" franchise and "Simmba" -- has facilitated 11 hotels across the city for on-duty policemen to rest and have meals, since 100 days. Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh took to Twitter to thank Shetty for his continuous support.

Updated: 11-07-2020 18:17 IST
Mumbai Police on Saturday thanked filmmaker Rohit Shetty for facilitating hotels for policemen, who along with health workers, are leading India’s fight against coronavirus pandemic. Shetty, known for his action-packed cop dramas -- "Singham" franchise and "Simmba" -- has facilitated 11 hotels across the city for on-duty policemen to rest and have meals, since 100 days.

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh took to Twitter to thank Shetty for his continuous support. "We thank Mr #RohitShetty, who has been a source of continued support for the men and women in Khaki ever since the onset of the #COVID19 pandemic. “Mr. Shetty has facilitated 11 hotels with unlimited occupancy for our on-duty personnel #TakingOnCorona on the streets of Mumbai," Singh said on Twitter. On the work front, Shetty is now awaiting the release of his next cop-drama "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Recently, Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO Reliance Entertainment, announced that "Sooryavanshi" will hit cinema houses on Diwali. The film was originally scheduled to release on March 24 but was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatres shutdown across the country and in other parts of the world.

"Sooryavanshi" is the third film in Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's "Singham" and Ranveer-starrer "Simmba". The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

