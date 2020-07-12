Left Menu
Will Smith slams 50 Cent over Jada Pinkett Smith jabs

American actor Will Smith isn't known for foul language, but had no problem dropping the f-bomb on 50 Cent after the rapper took shots at Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 11:09 IST
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and rapper 50 cent. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Will Smith isn't known for foul language, but had no problem dropping the f-bomb on 50 Cent after the rapper took shots at Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. According to Page Six, the 45-year-old rapper 50 Cent posted a private message between himself and Will on Saturday morning (local time) where he is seen asking the 'Men in Black' actor about the latest edition of Facebook Watch series 'Red Table Talk.' In one of the episodes, Will and Jada were seen discussing her "entanglement" with singer August Alsina while the couple were privately separated.

After asking Will if he's okay, the 'Bad Boy' actor responded that he's fine and appreciates the concern. The rapper went on to ask, "But why she tell you that s**t on a show for everybody to see?" to which Will responded, "We broke up, so she did her and I did me."

Changing the tone of the exchange, the 'Queens' rapper added, "Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out," to which Will responded with a simple, "f**k you 50." In an interview with radio personality Angela Yee, Alsina asserted that Will gave Jada "permission" to date him, which Jada denied, saying she knows the R&B singer didn't want to be perceived as a "home wrecker."

During the episode, Will was able to joke about supporting his wife through her "transgressions," leading Jada to say, "I actually don't look at it as a transgression at all. Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was really able to confront a lot of emotional immaturities, emotional insecurity -- and I was really able to do some deep healing." (ANI)

