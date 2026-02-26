Left Menu

Milma Seeks Government Nod for Milk Price Hike

K S Mani, Chairman of Milma, announced a proposed Rs 4 per litre increase in milk prices, seeking approval from Kerala's government. The Cooperative has consistently consulted the government on price adjustments affecting dairy farmers and traders. This proposal precedes potential election constraints.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, known as Milma, is moving to increase milk prices by Rs 4 per litre, Chairman K S Mani announced on Thursday. Although Milma possesses the authority to modify prices independently, it is seeking the government's input before making a final decision.

Speaking to the media, Mani explained that Milma has traditionally taken the government's opinion into account, especially when considering how price hikes are distributed among dairy farmers, societies, and traders. "From the beginning, we've adopted this policy," Mani remarked.

In anticipation of potential election-related restrictions, the board decided to recommend the price increase now. Currently, the cost of milk stands at Rs 52 per litre in the state, and the cooperative has been pushing for a revision for several months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

