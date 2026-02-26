Milma Seeks Government Nod for Milk Price Hike

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, known as Milma, is moving to increase milk prices by Rs 4 per litre, Chairman K S Mani announced on Thursday. Although Milma possesses the authority to modify prices independently, it is seeking the government's input before making a final decision.

Speaking to the media, Mani explained that Milma has traditionally taken the government's opinion into account, especially when considering how price hikes are distributed among dairy farmers, societies, and traders. "From the beginning, we've adopted this policy," Mani remarked.

In anticipation of potential election-related restrictions, the board decided to recommend the price increase now. Currently, the cost of milk stands at Rs 52 per litre in the state, and the cooperative has been pushing for a revision for several months.

(With inputs from agencies.)