Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jurassic World 3: Filmmakers resume production, Sam Neill talks on his returning

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-07-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 00:01 IST
Jurassic World 3: Filmmakers resume production, Sam Neill talks on his returning
The projects in entertainment industry including Jurassic World 3 had been temporarily stopped as the world is severely affected by the global coronavirus pandemic Image Credit: Facebook / Jurassic World

Jurassic World 3 is undeniably a highly anticipated movie, mainly for the dino lovers. Jurassic World franchise took plenty of years before they could set in a reboot for the original movie called Jurassic Park. Now dinosaur enthusiasts and fans are ardently looking forward to the making of Jurassic World 3.

The projects in entertainment industry including Jurassic World 3 had been temporarily stopped as the world is severely affected by the global coronavirus pandemic. The good news is that Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion has recently returned to production.

Sam Neill has disclosed one interesting fact that will surely entertain you. According to him, his Jurassic Park character is returning in Jurassic World: Dominion. He played the role of a palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in the original Jurassic Park film. He is set to reprise his role in Jurassic World 3 movie.

The 72-years-old actor revealed what tempted him to reprise his role in Jurassic World 4 after such a long time. "I can't give anything away, but a real-life dinosaur is a compelling thing to someone who has devoted his life to them. There will be screaming. We know this," Sam Neill said to The Guardian. "We're all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura," he added.

On the other hand, dinosaurs enthusiasts will see House of Cards star Campbell Scott in Jurassic World 3. He will reprise the role of Lewis Dodgson. He is likely to play one of the antagonists in the movie.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion is set to bring back many of the lovable characters from previous instalments. Those include Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Bryce Dallas Howard and Omar Sy Daniella Pineda to name a few, all of whom are returning as their characters from the 1993 original movie, revealed Movie Web.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to be released on June 11, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks

Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sams Club stores, making it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy that has otherwise proven difficult to enforce without state and federal requiremen...

Philadelphia clarifies: Eagles might have fans in stands

A day after suggesting that no fans would be permitted at Eagles home games this season, the city of Philadelphia clarified the message on Wednesday. The mayors office provided a statement that said the moratorium on large events through th...

Ukraine leader nominates Shevchenko as new Central Bank head

Ukraines president on Wednesday nominated Kyrylo Shevchenko, head of the state-run Ukrgasbank, to become the new governor of the central bank two weeks after his predecessor quit over what he called systematic political pressure. The presid...

Delta expects to take $3 billion charge to cover job losses

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that it expects to take a charge of USD 2.7 billion to USD 3.3 billion to cover the cost of early retirements and buyouts for employees as it shrinks in response to a sharp decline in air travel. The airline s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020