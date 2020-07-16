Jurassic World 3: Filmmakers resume production, Sam Neill talks on his returning

Jurassic World 3 is undeniably a highly anticipated movie, mainly for the dino lovers. Jurassic World franchise took plenty of years before they could set in a reboot for the original movie called Jurassic Park. Now dinosaur enthusiasts and fans are ardently looking forward to the making of Jurassic World 3.

The projects in entertainment industry including Jurassic World 3 had been temporarily stopped as the world is severely affected by the global coronavirus pandemic. The good news is that Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion has recently returned to production.

Sam Neill has disclosed one interesting fact that will surely entertain you. According to him, his Jurassic Park character is returning in Jurassic World: Dominion. He played the role of a palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in the original Jurassic Park film. He is set to reprise his role in Jurassic World 3 movie.

The 72-years-old actor revealed what tempted him to reprise his role in Jurassic World 4 after such a long time. "I can't give anything away, but a real-life dinosaur is a compelling thing to someone who has devoted his life to them. There will be screaming. We know this," Sam Neill said to The Guardian. "We're all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura," he added.

On the other hand, dinosaurs enthusiasts will see House of Cards star Campbell Scott in Jurassic World 3. He will reprise the role of Lewis Dodgson. He is likely to play one of the antagonists in the movie.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion is set to bring back many of the lovable characters from previous instalments. Those include Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Bryce Dallas Howard and Omar Sy Daniella Pineda to name a few, all of whom are returning as their characters from the 1993 original movie, revealed Movie Web.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to be released on June 11, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

