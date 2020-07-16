Left Menu
Netflix sets date for Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl'

Presented by Zee Studios and Johar's Dharma Productions, the film, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Viineet Kumar, was earlier slated to be released on April 24.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:28 IST
Karan Johar's "Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl" is set to start streaming on Netflix from August 12, the makers announced on Thursday. Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the title role, the film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, then a flying officer, who became the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Presented by Zee Studios and Johar's Dharma Productions, the film, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Viineet Kumar, was earlier slated to be released on April 24. Dharma shared the date announcement on its official Twitter page.

"The true story that scripted a historic journey about India’s first woman Air Force Officer who went to war! Thrilled to bring to you #GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl releasing on 12th August," the tweet read. Janhvi said she is "proud" to bring the story of India's first woman Air Force officer to go to war.

"A journey that I hope will inspire you the way that it has inspired me. 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl' is landing on 12th August to your #Netflix screens," she wrote on Instagram. Tripathi, who plays Gunjan's father in the film, wrote on Twitter that the film is his "favourite story" which they are looking forward to presenting with a lot of love and pride. "Gunjan Saxena" is directed by Sharan Sharma, who shares writing credits with Nikhil Mehrotra. Hussain Dalal has been credited with additional dialogue writing.

Netflix on Thursday also unveiled a lineup of 17 original stories, including Bollywood titles "Ludo", "Torbaaz", and Mira Nair's ambitious series adaptation of "A Suitable Boy" ..

