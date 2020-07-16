Left Menu
She can pull off any character with ease: Akshay Kumar praised Vidya Balan for 'Shakuntala Devi'

A day after makers dropped the trailer of Vidya Balan starring biopic 'Shakuntala Devi,' actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday lauded his 'Heyy Babyy' co-star for her flexibility to mould herself in every role.

Updated: 16-07-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:58 IST
Actor Akshay Kumar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

"This woman can pull off any character with ease. Looking forward to watch the effortlessly amazing @vidya_balan in and as #ShakuntalaDevi. All the best @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent @PrimeVideoIN," he tweeted. The will see Balan portraying the role of the real mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi who was known for solving even the most complex mathematical problems within minutes.

The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra. Amazon Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the endearing story of Shakuntala Devi from July 31. (ANI)

