Actor Sonu Sood gives 25,000 face shields for Maha cops

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has given 25,000 face shields for the police personnel in Maharashtra, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday. Deshmukh thanked the actor for his gesture.

"I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel," Deshmukh tweeted. The minister also shared a picture of the two on the micro-blogging site.