Amitabh Bachchan thanks well-wishers, fans for love amid COVID-19 treatment

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday expressed his gratitude towards well-wishers and fans for supporting him and his actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, as they get treated for novel coronavirus. The father-son duo were admitted to Nanavati hospital here last week after they tested positive for COVID-19. The 77-year-old actor has been regularly updating his admires about his health on social media. “In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love, affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive,” Amitabh posted on Twitter alongside a photograph with Abhishek.

Apart from the father-son duo, the screen icon’s daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek, 44, had said that his wife and daughter will be self-quarantining at home.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city currently has 23,694 active COVID-19 cases..