The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Netflix earlier hinted that The Dragon Prince Season 4 was expected in May 2020. Since Season 3 premiered on November 22, 2019, fans have constantly asking when the fourth season will be released and what they can see in it.

Many fans expected The Dragon Prince Season 4 in May this year. Possibility was there in favour of it. But China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into the global pandemic situation crippled the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss.

Consequently, not only The Dragon Prince Season 4, majority of the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. The production is expected to start soon and the team will have to abide by the new guidelines.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also return to lend voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

The upcoming fourth season will resume the epic battle all along with a resurrected Viren. It will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

On the other hand, the viewers will be amused to see the conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos.

A trailer for The Dragon Prince Season 4 was expected in May this year but the pandemic situation is the reason for its delay. Its official release date is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

