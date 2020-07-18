Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 23:03 IST
The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings
The Dragon Prince Season 4 will resume the epic battle all along with a resurrected Viren. Image Credit: Facebook / The Dragon Prince

Netflix earlier hinted that The Dragon Prince Season 4 was expected in May 2020. Since Season 3 premiered on November 22, 2019, fans have constantly asking when the fourth season will be released and what they can see in it.

Many fans expected The Dragon Prince Season 4 in May this year. Possibility was there in favour of it. But China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into the global pandemic situation crippled the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss.

Consequently, not only The Dragon Prince Season 4, majority of the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. The production is expected to start soon and the team will have to abide by the new guidelines.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also return to lend voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

The upcoming fourth season will resume the epic battle all along with a resurrected Viren. It will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

On the other hand, the viewers will be amused to see the conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos.

A trailer for The Dragon Prince Season 4 was expected in May this year but the pandemic situation is the reason for its delay. Its official release date is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5: Creator says 'works started', see his latest Instagram post

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Money Heist Season 5: Creator says ‘works started’, see his latest Instagram post

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-G20 officials pledge to keep cooperating to bolster global economy

Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies on Saturday vowed to continue using all available policy tools to fight the coronavirus pandemic and bolster the global economy, warning that the outlook remains highly uncertain.G20 fi...

Kuwait's ageing emir in hospital, crown prince takes over some duties - state news agency

Kuwaits 91-year-old ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah was admitted to hospital on Saturday for medical checks, and the countrys crown prince will temporarily carry out some of his duties, the state news agency KUNA reported.It said ...

Mass protests rock Russian Far East city, challenge Kremlin

Mass rallies challenging the Kremlin rocked Russias Far East city of Khabarovsk again on Saturday, as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest the arrest of the regions governor on charges of involvement in multiple murders. The mas...

Tigers RHP Zimmermann headed to 45-day IL

The Detroit Tigers will place right-hander Jordan Zimmermann on the 45-day injured list because of a right forearm strain, manager Ron Gardenhire said Saturday. The 34-year-old Zimmermann is not scheduled to undergo surgery and could return...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020