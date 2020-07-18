Money Heist Season 5: Creator says ‘works started’, see his latest Instagram post

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is yet to get the official release date by Netflix. The series enthusiasts are expecting the fifth season to be released in April next year. Read further to get the latest updates related to it.

Netflix is yet to provide hints on the release period of Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) but this can't stop fans from predicting what they can see in the upcoming season. The good news is that Money Heist Season 6 is also confirmed alongside Season 5. Looking at the severe success of the series, fans are expecting Netflix to renew more seasons. "Contrary to what it seems, the life of the series is the story of a failure," screenwriter Javier Gomez Santander said in one of his past interviews.

"Antena 3 cut the number of planned chapters. The series maintained decent figures, but nothing special. But I did have this idea that this poor series deserved something more then it happened," Javier Gomez Santander said.

Many fans are wondering whether the production for Money Heist Season 5 is yet to start as all the entertainment projects were halted due to China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus. Thanks to the creator, Alex Pina for confirming the commencement of the work.

Alex Pina shared a picture on Instagram to confirm that he was writing the new season (i.e., Money Heist Season 5). Pina was observed seated at the Vancouver Media office with a pet dog for company. "Maybe someone identifies that shirt I wear with the one that gave Tokyo her name. But it's not like that. Since then every time I see a Tokyo shirt I buy it, but the genuine one, the authentic one that she wore on the day of her christening, is the one in the second image," he said.

The confirmation on Money Heist Season 5 came from Alex Pina comes after Netflix Spain shared a clip which included Money Heist's cast revealing that they will be back on the platform soon.

The future of Money Heist Season 5 was teased by Esther Acebo, who plays the role of Mónica Gaztambide (Stockholm) in the series. "I'm happy that I don't have to come up with my own story because if I had to, I would not have come up with what the writers have given me so I'm happy about that. She's going to stick to the more traditional route and choose to come out alive and find Cincinnati, but who knows?" she said, Express noted.

Money Heist Season 5 is likely to be released anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

