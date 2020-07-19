Is World War Z 2 possible in future? What latest we updates we have

World War Z 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated action horror thriller films fans have been waiting for the last seven years. Here we have some updates relevant for you.

The notable success of World War Z is believed to surely pave the way for World War Z 2. The first movie grossed USD 202.4 million in North America, and USD 337.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 540 million. In North America, World War Z earned USD 25.2 million on its opening day, including USD 3.6 million from Thursday night and midnight shows.

World War Z 2's making is still under speculations. Many earlier said that the second movie will not return as manufacturing has been cancelled halfway after filming for six months in Atlanta. But if luck comes in favour, the horror and zombie enthusiasts may see the returning of second sequel.

The outbreak of coronavirus across the world may be another reason behind no development on World War Z 2. As majority of the movie and television projects were halted and postponed due to the global pandemic situation, fans can't expect any development on it.

The making of World War Z 2 was in a turmoil due to a large market for Hollywood movies. China is considered the largest market for Hollywood movies. But the country runs a strict ban on movies featuring ghosts and zombies. The shooting for World War Z 2 has struck lots of roadblocks. Production was earlier shifted to 2018. The film was then pinpointed last year. This was revealed after a great deal of photography and pre-production was done in five countries.

The plot for World War Z 2 is totally kept under wraps. It's a difficult job to predict the plot as we have not received any news from reliable sources. However, Gerry lane said at the end of the film that there is a lot to happen and the story would be starting from the end of the last sequel for sure.

Also Read: Two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in works, Margot Robbie, Craig Mazin & many involved