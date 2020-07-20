Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter to star in 'Phone Bhoot'

Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi have teamed up for the first time for a supernatural-comedy titled "Phone Bhoot", the makers announced on Monday. Ishaan, 24, said the picture featuring them was shot before the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown was announced.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 11:58 IST
Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter to star in 'Phone Bhoot'
Katrina Kaif (File photo) Image Credit: IANS

Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi have teamed up for the first time for a supernatural-comedy titled "Phone Bhoot", the makers announced on Monday. The film, to be directed by Gurmeet Singh of "Mirzapur" fame, will be produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Farhan took to Twitter to announce the film with a photo of the three actors. "The one-stop shop for all boot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in your nearest cinema in 2021," he wrote. Siddhant, who was the breakout star of last year's "Gully Boy" , also shared the picture on Instagram. "Triple trouble in Bhoot world. You're allowed to be scared, as long as you're laughing along the way," the 27-year-old actor wrote. Ishaan, 24, said the picture featuring them was shot before the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown was announced. "Though the lockdown doesn't apply on ghosts, this image was locked since March. We are finally here," the "Dhadak" star said. "Phone Bhoot" is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film would see Katrina, 36, who last featured in "Bharat", step into the horror-comedy genre for the first time in her career. While Ishaan is gearing up for the premiere of Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy" series, Siddhant will be next seen in the sequel of "Bunty Aur Babli" .

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Australians needed as tough NZ competition takes toll - Jane

Australian sides would be a welcome addition to a trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition if only to give New Zealand teams a rest from beating each other up every week, Wellington Hurricanes assistant coach Cory Jane has said. New Zealand Rug...

China stocks rebound as regulators signal support for market

China stocks rose 3 on Monday, led by financial firms after regulators moved to bolster the market by lifting equity investment cap for insurers and encouraging mergers and acquisitions among brokerages and mutual fund houses. At the close...

INTERVIEW-Rugby-Rebels will survive the Super Rugby shake-out, says CEO

Melbourne Rebels Chief Executive Baden Stephenson is extremely confident they will feature in whatever competition emerges from the remains of Super Rugby amid criticism that their sub-par performances and crowd numbers do not merit inclusi...

US: Workers turn into amateur sleuths to track virus cases

Jana Jumpp spends eight hours a day updating a spreadsheet -- not for work, but a recent hobby figuring out how many of Amazons 400,000 warehouse workers have fallen sick with the coronavirus. Amazon wont give a number, so Jumpp tracks it o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020