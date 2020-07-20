Left Menu
Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with 1st child

Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018 Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:42 IST
Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with 1st child
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child.

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. One caption simply read: "#Preggers." She also wrote on another post, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes." Minaj married Kenneth Petty last year. They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.

Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice. Her remix of Doja Cat's "Say So" helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100, despite releasing multiple hits throughout her career. She also reached the top spot with "Trollz," her collaboration with 6ix9ine.

