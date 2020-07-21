Grace Kaufman to star in film adaptation of 'The Sky Is Everywhere'

Actor Grace Kaufman is set to play the lead role in the feature film adaptation of Jandy Nelson's young adult novel, "The Sky Is Everywhere" . Apple and A24, the studios behind the project, conducted series of auditions for the casting of the lead star of the film, reported Deadline.

The film also marks Kaufman’s first starring role in a major studio film. The 18-year-old actor is best known for playing actor Matt LeBlanc’s daughter in CBS show "Man With a Plan" . Nelson will adapt and write the script while Josephine Decker is attached to direct.

The novel follows a teenager who is trying work through the loss of her sister and accidentally falls in love during the journey. Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac will produce for Di Novi Pictures, alongside Decker.