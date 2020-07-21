Left Menu
The Kissing Booth 2 synopsis revealed, know what you can see on July 24

21-07-2020
The Kissing Booth 2 synopsis revealed, know what you can see on July 24
The Australian actor Jacob Elordi will return in The Kissing Booth 2 to play the role of Noah Flynn. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2 has got a trailer on July 8. Finally, we are coming close to the premiere of The Kissing Booth 2. The massive success of The Kissing Booth compelled the creators to make it happen during the critical time of this century when the world is severely combating against the coronavirus pandemic.

The premiere of The Kissing Booth 2 was not postponed although China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus transmuted into a worldwide pandemic and crippled almost all the sectors and industries including the global entertainment industry. Thanks to the movie creator and Netflix for giving all their endeavours in bringing the much-anticipated movie on time.

In The Kissing Booth 2, Noah and Elle will be maintaining a long-distance relationship. Elle is having a suspicious mind on her beau with a doubt that he might be enjoying college and his new female classmates.

The Australian actor Jacob Elordi will return in The Kissing Booth 2 to play the role of Noah Flynn. Other actors will be seen such as Taylor Perez as Marco, Molly Ringwald as Mrs Flynn, Meganne Young as Rachel, Morné Visser as Mr Flynn, Bianca Bosch as Olivia, Carson White as Brad Evans, Tyler Chaney as Stunts to name a few.

Here you can read the synopsis of The Kissing Booth 2 – The high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship with her dreamy boyfriend Noah, college applications, and a new friendship with a handsome classmate that could change everything.

An official synopsis of the film suggests Elle's best friend Lee could be a shoulder to lean on while Noah is away – Elle Evans (King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

The Kissing Booth 2 is officially set to be on the streaming service on Friday, July 24. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix films and series.

