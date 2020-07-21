Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:35 IST
Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring
An old interview of Chris Martin’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson has become viral this time in which she talked on her sexuality. Image Credit: Facebook / Dakota Johnson Source

Dakota Johnson's name is synonymous to Jamie Dornan with whom she shared screens in the Fifty Shades movies. Whenever fans talk on Dakota Johnson, her romantic and erotic scenes with Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades always come in mind.

An old interview of Chris Martin's girlfriend, Dakota Johnson has become viral this time in which she talked on her sexuality. Her fans across the world are going crazy on social media after allegedly finding out a certain piece of information with Vogue in 2017.

The Twitter users are discussing what Dakota Johnson earlier said in the interview. The Fifty Shades actress said that she was in a phase of life where she was fascinated by young women coming to terms with sexuality. The beautiful actress also confessed in the interview that she had been coming to terms with her own sexuality, and now her fans and followers are interpreting as she announced her sexuality.

Although Dakota Johnson never came out like other celebrities and announced herself as bisexual, still fans are concerned about her saying, "Can we say that I'm taking this time to explore my bisexuality?"

On the other hand, fans will be happy to know that Chris Martin has reportedly brought a ring for Dakota Johnson. Is it time for their engagement?

Dakota Johnson and her Coldplay singer beau Chris Martin spent quarantine amid Covid-19 epidemic at home in Los Angeles. They were also spotted during the lockdown heading out on a bike ride through parts of Malibu.

"Chris Martin has bought her a ring as a sign of his intent, and no one would be ­surprised if an engagement announcement followed. Chris and Dakota have had a great summer and it has really cemented their relationship. They've had ups and downs in the past, and although Chris was worried they wanted different things, Dakota is super-happy and ready to commit," The Sun's insider said.

We are sure you will be happy seeing Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin taking their relationship to the next level. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood celebrities.

Also Read: How Song Hye-Kyo spreads info on Korean independence movement against Japan

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Very pleased to see India, China trying to de-escalate along LAC: US Defense Secretary

The United States is closely monitoring the situation along the Line of Actual Control LAC and it is pleased to see India and China attempting to de-escalate the tensions, the US Defense Secretary Mark T Esper said on Tuesday. While address...

Sport, Arts and Culture set aside R1 billion COVID-19 relief fund

With the cancellation of most sports and heritage events, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has redirected R1 billion of its budget towards COVID-19 relief efforts.Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said this when he le...

Houses flooded in Assam's Nagaon district due to release of water from dam in Karbi Anglong

Hundreds of houses in the Raha area of Nagaon district got flooded on Tuesday after water was released from a dam of Karbi Langpi hydropower project in Karbi Anglong. Priyanka Bonia, Circle Officer of Raha, said the several villages have be...

Delhi HC asks Animal Welfare Board to conduct survey on animals in circuses

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Animal Welfare Board of India AWBI to carry out a nationwide survey to find out whether the circuses, which are unable to perform during the COVID-19 lockdown, can sustain the animals. A division...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020