Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Dakota Johnson's name is synonymous to Jamie Dornan with whom she shared screens in the Fifty Shades movies. Whenever fans talk on Dakota Johnson, her romantic and erotic scenes with Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades always come in mind.

An old interview of Chris Martin's girlfriend, Dakota Johnson has become viral this time in which she talked on her sexuality. Her fans across the world are going crazy on social media after allegedly finding out a certain piece of information with Vogue in 2017.

The Twitter users are discussing what Dakota Johnson earlier said in the interview. The Fifty Shades actress said that she was in a phase of life where she was fascinated by young women coming to terms with sexuality. The beautiful actress also confessed in the interview that she had been coming to terms with her own sexuality, and now her fans and followers are interpreting as she announced her sexuality.

Although Dakota Johnson never came out like other celebrities and announced herself as bisexual, still fans are concerned about her saying, "Can we say that I'm taking this time to explore my bisexuality?"

pic.twitter.com/ruAu8XHI76 — best sapphics in the world (@bestsapphics) July 15, 2020

On the other hand, fans will be happy to know that Chris Martin has reportedly brought a ring for Dakota Johnson. Is it time for their engagement?

Dakota Johnson and her Coldplay singer beau Chris Martin spent quarantine amid Covid-19 epidemic at home in Los Angeles. They were also spotted during the lockdown heading out on a bike ride through parts of Malibu.

"Chris Martin has bought her a ring as a sign of his intent, and no one would be ­surprised if an engagement announcement followed. Chris and Dakota have had a great summer and it has really cemented their relationship. They've had ups and downs in the past, and although Chris was worried they wanted different things, Dakota is super-happy and ready to commit," The Sun's insider said.

We are sure you will be happy seeing Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin taking their relationship to the next level. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood celebrities.

Also Read: How Song Hye-Kyo spreads info on Korean independence movement against Japan