Is Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 renewed? Cast, plot revealed, what latest updates we have

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:33 IST
Is Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 renewed? Cast, plot revealed, what latest updates we have
Currently, there is no major development on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, the major reason is Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Mob Psycho 100

The Japanese manga lovers are passionately waiting for the official confirmation on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. They are quite sure that the third season will surely take place based on the remarkable success of the previous seasons.

The demand for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is reasonable not only for Season 2's success. Anime News Network listed the Season 1 of Mob Psycho 100 among the best anime series of 2016. Nick Creamer praised the series' visual style, character story and its concepts of heroism and society also presented in One's other work One-Punch Man. Lauren Orsini commended the coming-of-age story of Mob and praised the series' animation and music.

The series was earlier extolled by Nick Creamer for its visual style, character story and its concepts of heroism and society also presented in One's other work One-Punch Man. Lauren Orsini commended the coming-of-age story of Mob and praised the series' animation and music.

Currently, there is no major development on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, the major reason is Covid-19 pandemic. We all know China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus transmuted into a global pandemic and the entertainment industry is badly affected with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, currently, it is tough to expect any major development on the third season of Mob Psycho.

The plot for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is kept under wraps. May be the effort is to ensure there is no much rumours and speculations surrounding it. However, it is believed that the third season would revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic.

Fans are expecting the returning of the characters like Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, and Reign Arataka in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. In addition, Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama are expected to return. A new character named Haruki Amakusa is likely to join the series. Amakusa has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

Mob Psycho 100 deals with Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime and manga series.

