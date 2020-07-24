Bhumi Pednekar wants to raise awareness about climate change at every level possible

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been trying to advocate positive social messages through her movies as well as her nature protection initiative 'Climate Warrior.' The actor is also making the best possible use of her social media platforms to "raise awareness at every level possible" for as she says, "climate change is real and climate change is here."

As a part of the initiative, the 'Bala' actor has been highlighting several personalities, be it from entertainment or from other grounds, who are doing path-breaking work to protect the environment. Recently, the 31-year-old actor also collaborated with a young 'Climate Warrior' of India -- Licypriya Kangujam.

Pednekar, through her Instagram handle introduced the eight-year-old girl from Manipur, who is rallying the youth of the country to be more climate-conscious. Sharing a video clip of the young activist on Friday, the actor wrote, "Though young, her work towards climate activism is beyond her years... A receiver of prestigious accolades such as a Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Children Award, a World Children Peace Prize and an India Peace Prize, she has created a symbolic device called SUKIFU (Survival Kit for the Future) to curb the air pollution... It's almost a zero budget kit specially designed from trash to provide fresh air."

Explaining about her initiative, the actor added, "It is a cause that I'm deeply passionate about and I will do whatever it takes to bring this conversation to the forefront. We owe it to the next generations who will inhabit this planet. We owe it to this planet because it sustains us." Through her breakthrough step, the actor also took steps to bring Bollywood together to spread awareness about mother nature.

The campaign was taken up by many actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and others where they explained the 'one wish they have for the earth.' (ANI)