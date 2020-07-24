Taylor Swift drops new album 'Folklore'

Pop star Taylor Swift has unveiled her eighth studio album, 'Folklore'. The 10-time Grammy winner dropped her new LP on Thursday midnight, after announcing it just hours earlier.

"In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I've told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it's up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now," Swift said in a post on Twitter. The album contains 16 tracks and features collaborations with the likes of Aaron Dressner, Bon Iver, William Bowery, and Jack Antonoff.

The 30-year-old singer also unveiled the official music video for one of the tracks, "cardigan". The emotionally raw song features themes of growing up, finding love, breaking up, and finding each other again. In the video, which Swift wrote and directed, the "Me" hitmaker is shown finding a portal of other places through her piano. The song was shot while strictly following the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The other tracks in the LP include titles "illicit affairs", "madwoman", "mirrorball", "peace", "august", and the bonus track "the lakes". There will also be eight deluxe CD editions and eight vinyl editions available for one week to honor the fact that "Folklore" is Swift's eighth studio album.

The singer's previous albums were 'Taylor Swift' (2006), 'Fearless' (2008), 'Speak Now' (2010), 'Red' (2012), '1989' (2014), 'Reputation' (2017) and 'Lover' (2019).