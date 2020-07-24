Left Menu
My Hero Academia Season 5: Plot on Meta Liberation Army, Tomura Shigaraki’s past, many more

Updated: 24-07-2020 15:46 IST
Weekly Shōnen Jump should be credited for taking to Twitter on April 2 and announcing that My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia Season 5 should be on top of your list of famous anime series if you're an anime lover. The ending of Season 4 left the anime enthusiasts mesmerized with many expectations for the next season.

The anime lovers are highly expecting the release date of My Hero Academia Season 5 to be announced soon. However, the updates on its development have been very limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic halted the production work of My Hero Academia Season 5. The global entertainment industry has suffered tremendously with an unfathomable financial loss.

My Hero Academia Season 5 will have most of the characters as same as they were in the previous season(s). The similar story is likely to continue in the fifth season. Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin Briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters to be back in the imminent season.

Thanks to the creators who are also pondering over to develop a live-action film including the making of My Hero Academia Season 5. The imminent fifth season will pick up where it ended in the fourth season. It is expected to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

On the other hand, the imminent season may feature the Joint Training Arc, Meta Liberation Army arc, The League of Villains, and the past of Tomura Shigaraki, Gizmo Posts 24 revealed. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

Weekly Shōnen Jump should be credited for taking to Twitter on April 2 and announcing that My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed. But the wait is mandatory and we can't expect the fifth season in this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

