Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:34 IST
Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. Image Credit: YouTube / ANIPLUS Asia

The return of Attack on Titan Season 4 is undeniably a good news for the anime lovers. Since Attack on Titan Season 3 dropped its finale, the demand for Season 4 highly increased. This compelled the production company to release a trailer where the launch period was displayed.

Can we get Attack on Titan Season 4 this year? The outbreak of coronavirus across the world has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. The majority of the series and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, currently, we can hardly expect any major development on the fourth season.

The anime enthusiasts are disappointed to learn that Attack on Titan Season 4 is going to end the anime series. But the good thing is that the last season will see some new characters, and fans will be mesmerized seeing the beautiful and remarkable ending.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. In the previous season, we got to see the exploration of Eren's fabled basement by unveiling the truth of the world about the Titans and the unknown history.

Marley is likely to be seen in the Attack on Titan Season 4. The lead cast of all the previous seasons will be back in Season 4. Yuki Kaji will reprise his role as Eren. The plot is yet to be hinted. However, Eren with the help of Armin Mikassa and Ackerman will look to regain their lost glory to save the face of humanity. After waging a battle with the Titans, they would establish dominance of their own, XDigitalNews noted.

The last season will include cast like Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Daisuke Ono as Erwin Smith, Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yuu Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Marina Perino as Armin Arlert, Manami Numakura as Cart Titan, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Ackerman Kenny, Ryota Osaka as Marco Bott, Rintarou Nishi as Moblit Berner, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun, Yasuhiro Mamiya as Dirk, Nozomi Kishimoto as Dina Fritz, Kensho Ono as Floch Forster, Akeno Watanabe as Hitch Dreyse, Tomokazu Sugita as Marlo Fredenberg to name a few.

There are already 39 chapters ready and waiting for Attack on Titan's final season and that number is still going up, Screenrant noted. Fans are also expecting that Season 4 may boast to a bumper episode count. However, the episode number for the final season isn't confirmed.

Attack on Titan Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

