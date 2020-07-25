Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farhan, Ritesh’s Excel Entertainment resumes shoot of ‘Hello Charlie’, ‘Dongri to Dubai’

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 17:45 IST
Farhan, Ritesh’s Excel Entertainment resumes shoot of ‘Hello Charlie’, ‘Dongri to Dubai’
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani on Saturday announced that the shoot of two of their Excel Entertainment projects, "Hello Charlie" and "Dongri to Dubai" , started last week

Akhtar and Sidhwani said all the necessary precautions, in line with the government guidelines, were taken on the sets. According to a press release issued by the production house, the shoot of "Hello Charlie" was almost complete before the lockdown and the team filmed the remaining portion last week, while the shooting of "Dubai to Dongri" has just started. Akhtar and Sidhwani took to social media to share a two-and-half minute video of how they are strictly adhering to the safety guidelines on the sets

"Getting back to work is a relief and a joy but given the times we're in, it's important to be socially responsible and keep the environment hygienic for the crew and cast. They work to create. We work to keep them safe. #MasksDistanceAction @excelmovies," Akhtar wrote on Twitter. Sidhwani took to Instagram and said, "Mask Distance Action. We are back to doing what we love the most - making movies, with the people we love the most- our cast and crew! #MasksDistanceAction." The mandatory precautions taken include temperature checks, passing through a sanitisation tunnel, sanitisation of hands, oxygen level check, provision of safety kits (mask, hand gloves, face shield, PPE kits), signing of self declaration form, provision of wristbands for access and wearing safety gears for all members of cast and crew. Besides this, herbal disinfectant spray tunnel, disinfectant smoke machine for equipments and materials, UV trunk for F&B, bio-disposable bins, sanitiser sprinkler, self service for packaged food and water, and verbal reminders on mic to maintain distancing are some of the precautions that are being taken. "Dongri to Dubai" , adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book "Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia", revolves around the life of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and captures his early life, the big mob bosses at the time and his gang. Directed by Shujaat Saudagar of "Rock On 2" fame, the series features Avinash Tiwari, Kay Kay Menon, Angira Dhar, Amyra Dastur among others.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Broad hits 62, England out for 369 in decider vs West Indies

Stuart Broad wrested the momentum of the deciding third test back in Englands favor Saturday by smashing a counterattacking 62 before the team was dismissed by the West Indies for 369 to bring up lunch on day two. Resuming on 258-4, England...

In a first, Pondy Assembly holds proceedings under a tree after MLA tests Covid-19 positive

In an unprecedented sitting prompted after a legislator tested positive for Coronavirus, the Puducherry Assembly on Saturday held its Budget session under a tree and later adjourned sine die after approving budgetary allocations to the tune...

IIT KGP researchers develop low-cost COVID-19 testing device

Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have developed an inexpensive rapid diagnostic device to detect COVID-19 infections, claiming the innovation will benefit the poor. A rapid test conducted through the device, named Covirap, will cost only Rs 400...

Karnataka govt waives crematorium fees for COVID-19 victims in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced waiver of crematorium fees for those who succumb to the COVID-19 infection in Bengaluru and said the city civic body would bear the cost. It said that from now on, families of the COVID decease...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020