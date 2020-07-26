Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a social satire: director Abhishek Sharma

Director Abhishek Sharma says his upcoming film "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" is a social satire that deals with the society's obsession with astrology in the match-making process for marriages. We had a great time working on it," Sharma said. Post "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari", Sharma plans to start work on his next film with John Abraham.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 14:41 IST
'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a social satire: director Abhishek Sharma
Representative image Image Credit: https://pixabay.com/illustrations/movies-clacker-movie-night-film-4276397/

Director Abhishek Sharma says his upcoming film "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" is a social satire that deals with the society's obsession with astrology in the match-making process for marriages. The movie, which went on floors earlier this year, features Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead. "The film is set in the 90s. We have Manoj sir playing a wedding detective, who does a background check of grooms, which was a norm during those times. There was a time when there was no mobile phone or social media and people had to deal with everything physically.

"It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not a slapstick. It is a social satire," Sharma told PTI. Like the filmmaker's previous satirical comedy "Tere Bin Laden" , the new film's title was also derived using the wordplay technique. "It points towards the rashi (zodiac sign), kundali (horoscope), that we talk about more during wedding. At the same time, it is about the cat and mouse between Suraj, which is played by Diljit and Mangal, essayed by Manoj sir." The film cast also includes seasoned artistes like Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

"I have a fabulous ensemble cast who are great actors. They all are so great at comedy. I had to do very little thing in terms of instructions, I focused on my vision. We had a great time working on it," Sharma said. The director added that he wants the film to have a proper theatrical release. "The shooting is completed and post-production work is on. The film should be ready in a month's or a month-and-half. We had not decided on the date but we had thought of releasing it by the end of this year.

"The film has great music and a lot of comedy. It is something that works best in the theatres. I have shown the material to ZEE Studios and they have loved it. Personally, I feel it is a theatrical experience. When theatres open, we can show it to everyone," he said. Post "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" , Sharma plans to start work on his next film with John Abraham. The two had collaborated earlier for 2018 film "Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran".

"We have been working on the film for the longest time. We don't know when we will start the shoot because we don't know the schedule primarily due to COVID-19. It is a fun film but it is not a comedy," Sharma said..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

President Ram Nath Kovind donates to army hospital on Vijay Diwas

As a tribute to soldiers who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the Army Hospital Research and Referral, Delhi, to buy equipment that wil...

AAP's Gopal Rai slams BJP civic bodies for new taxes

Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader Gopal Rai on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led MCDs of bringing new taxes to indulge in corruption. While addressing a press conference here, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai attacked the BJP for having fo...

Thai Red Bull distances itself from hit-and-run case as boycott calls grow

Thai energy drink brand Red Bull has sought to distance itself from a member of the business founders family who was involved in a hit-and-run case, as calls to boycott its products grow. Vorayuth Yoovidhya, grandson of the late Chaleo Yoov...

Sri Lanka to conduct advance polling for people under quarantine

Sri Lankas has set July 31 as the date for advance voting for persons under quarantine, National Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said on Sunday ahead of the August 5 vote. Over 16 million voters are registered to vote on Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020