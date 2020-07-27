Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially Greek citizens

Veteran actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have officially become Greek citizens. The news was shared by Greece Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis by posting a photo on Instagram.

In the photo, Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski are seen hanging out with Hanks and Wilson while they held up their new passports. "@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens," the Greek PM wrote in the caption.

Citizenship has reportedly also been extended to Hanks' entire family, according to Entertainment Tonight. Hanks, 64, was awarded honorary Greek citizenship in December last year.

The actor is a Greek Orthodox convert, while 63-year-old Wilson is of Greek origin on her mother's side. The Hollywood couple have often been spotted spending their vacations in Greece, where they also own property on the island of Antiparos.