Natalie Portman getting 'jacked' to play 'Mighty Thor'

Actor Natalie Portman says she is training hard to play 'The Mighty Thor' in Marvel Studios' upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder" . The actor is reprising her character of Jane Foster from "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World" . The new film, which will be directed by Taika Waititi, will see her taking on the mantle of a female incarnation of the superhero.

During an Instagram Live chat with tennis ace Serena Williams, the Oscar winner said the project will start shooting early in 2021. "She’s actually ‘The Mighty Thor’. The comics had the female Thor when Jane becomes Thor, and she’s ‘The Mighty Thor'," Portman said.

"We haven’t started. More time to get jacked. Which I have not. I’ve got the carb-loading down, but not the exercise part. Obviously everything is weird because of pandemic time, who knows what’s happening. It will be exciting and I’m interested to see if I can gain muscle," she added. Chris Hemsworth, who plays the titular superhero, will also be back for the fourth part. He will be joined by his "Thor Ragnarok" co-star Tessa Thompson and actor Christian Bale, who will be essaying the role of the villain.