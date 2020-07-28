Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas donate for Bihar, Assam flood relief

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, popstar Nick Jonas on Tuesday announced they have donated funds for Bihar and Assam flood relief and also urged fans to extend support to the disaster-struck states. The 38-year-old actor said the couple has also supported relief work in Bihar, where a total of 24.42 lakh people have been hit by floods across 11 districts in the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:55 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas donate for Bihar, Assam flood relief
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, popstar Nick Jonas on Tuesday announced they have donated funds for Bihar and Assam flood relief and also urged fans to extend support to the disaster-struck states. According to an official report on Monday, 22.34 lakh people across 22 districts in Assam have been affected by the floods. While 103 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its bulletin.

Priyanka, who served as the ambassador for Assam from 2016 to 2019, said the state has been "devastated" by the floods. "The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world. They need our attention and support. I'm sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam.

"Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp," Priyanka said in a statement. The 38-year-old actor said the couple has also supported relief work in Bihar, where a total of 24.42 lakh people have been hit by floods across 11 districts in the state. More than 6,800 people have been evacuated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from the flood-hit areas of Bihar till now, a spokesperson of the federal force said on Tuesday. Priyanka, who was born in Jamshedpur now in Jharkhand, wrote that Bihar continues to battle "major flooding". "Much like Assam, millions of people have been affected and many have been displaced as their homes were washed away in the deluge. As they grapple with this devastation, they need all the help that we can provide. "Nick and I have already donated to a few organizations whose teams are engaged in active relief and rehabilitation work in the state. Now it's your turn. #BiharFloods," she wrote in an Instagram Story. The couple had earlier donated to various organizations, in India and the US, to help fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

France's global nuclear fusion device a puzzle of huge parts

A hugely ambitious project to replicate the energy of the sun is entering a critical phase, as scientists and technicians in southern France begin assembling huge parts of a nuclear fusion device, an international experiment aimed to develo...

Tesla says it took government payroll benefits to offset coronavirus shutdowns

Tesla Inc received payroll related benefits from the government in the first half of the year to help reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business, the electric carmaker said in a filing on Tuesday.The company, whose Chief ...

Railways surpasses last year's freight loading for July 27

The Railways has inched ahead of 2019s freight loading by managing to load 3.13 MT of goods on July 27 as compared to 3.12 MT on the same date last year, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the national transporter said o...

Taliban announce three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid al-Adha, starting Friday

Afghanistans Islamist Taliban militants announced on Tuesday that they will observe a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim religious holiday of Eid al-Adha, starting Friday, offering some respite from weeks of increasing violence. Disagreemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020