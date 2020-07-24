Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Punch Man Season 3: Will Garou move into the association of critters?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:48 IST
One Punch Man Season 3: Will Garou move into the association of critters?
One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Image Credit: Image Credit:Facebook / One Punch Man

One Punch Man Season 3 was expected to be released by the completion of 2020. Season 2 gained huge success worldwide and augmented demands among fans' mind for another season. Now the anime lovers are passionately waiting for the third season to premiere.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. We all know that the outbreak of coronavirus from China's Wuhan has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. The majority of the series and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, currently, we can't expect any major development on the third season.

One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Possibly, Genos will be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humour in the next season.

The story in One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to see Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

The anime lovers will be amazed by seeing the portrayal of a good number of heroes moving into the hideout of Monsters and some fantastic fights in One Punch Man Season 3. Garou will be seen moving into this association of critters. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power. Garou will go into the relationship of beasts. He is likely to take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration.

Saitama is always the protagonist who is able to easily defeat any opponent with a single punch. He is expert in slaying the monsters also. The imminent One Punch Man Season 3 will allow the manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its members. It should not take long before viewers see an encounter between Saitama and Garou.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana rape survivor fights sexual violence with awareness campaign

By Keletso Thobega GABARONE, July 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Botswana singer and activist who was raped three years ago launched a campaign on Friday to fight high rates of sexual violence in the country, saying the rape of her young...

Iran slams interception by US jet over Syria as 'illegal'

Iranian officials on Friday slammed the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by a US fighter jet in the skies over Syria as illegal, threatening action against Washington over the incident. Iran had said that one of its airliners, fly...

'Gully Boy' to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtars much-acclaimed film Gully Boy will be screened at the prestigious Busan Film Festival which is scheduled to be held in South Korea in October this year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the big ne...

COVID-19: Focus must be on zero mortality rate, says Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his administration was aiming for zero mortality from COVID-19 in the state, which leads the country currently in terms of cases and deaths. As on Thursday, the state had 3,47,502 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020