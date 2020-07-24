One Punch Man Season 3: Will Garou move into the association of critters?

One Punch Man Season 3 was expected to be released by the completion of 2020. Season 2 gained huge success worldwide and augmented demands among fans' mind for another season. Now the anime lovers are passionately waiting for the third season to premiere.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. We all know that the outbreak of coronavirus from China's Wuhan has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. The majority of the series and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, currently, we can't expect any major development on the third season.

One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Possibly, Genos will be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humour in the next season.

The story in One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to see Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

The anime lovers will be amazed by seeing the portrayal of a good number of heroes moving into the hideout of Monsters and some fantastic fights in One Punch Man Season 3. Garou will be seen moving into this association of critters. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power. Garou will go into the relationship of beasts. He is likely to take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration.

Saitama is always the protagonist who is able to easily defeat any opponent with a single punch. He is expert in slaying the monsters also. The imminent One Punch Man Season 3 will allow the manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its members. It should not take long before viewers see an encounter between Saitama and Garou.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger