Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emmys 2020 to go virtual due to COVID-19

The Television Academy on Wednesday informed top nominees that the 72nd Emmy Awards in September will be held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 09:21 IST
Emmys 2020 to go virtual due to COVID-19
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Television Academy on Wednesday informed top nominees that the 72nd Emmy Awards in September will be held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Variety, the decision came shortly after the nominations were announced yesterday by this year's Emmy executive producers - including host Jimmy Kimmel. They had sent a letter to key acting nominees informing them that this year's ceremony will be virtual, and asking them to prepare to participate from home, or wherever they want to be.

The letter says, in part, "As you've probably guessed, we're not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20. This year, it's still going to be TV industry's biggest night out... but we'll come to you!" Details are still forthcoming, but the letter says, "We are assembling a top-notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We're going to make you look fabulous - we're exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on-screen" moments.'"

The letter was signed by Kimmel, as well as fellow EPs Reggie Hudlin, and Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy from telecast producer Done+Dusted. The telecast's producers are still mulling specifics, including what elements will be live, or if winners will be informed beforehand.

The network and organisation said in a joint statement, "As ABC and the Television Academy continue to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe." "We look forward to sharing information with you in the weeks ahead, as we solidify our plans for TV's biggest night." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

As tensions rise in SCS, US signs MoU to support Vietnamese fishermen against Chinese 'intimidation'

As tensions flare-up in the South China Sea SCS, which has been boiling for some time now, the prime contestants seem to be Vietnam and China. Both countries have been locked again in a stand-off, contesting each others claims of maritime r...

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

U.S. tech firm International Business Machines Corp on Thursday launched a research partnership with Japanese industry to accelerate advances in quantum computing, deepening ties between the two countries in an emerging and sensitive field....

Robert, White Sox rally past Indians to avoid sweep

Luis Roberts two-run single capped a four-run uprising in the ninth inning as the visiting Chicago White Sox averted a three-game sweep with a 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jimenez each added ...

Ninth century Lord Shiva statue to be returned to India

A rare late ninth century stone statue of Lord Shiva, which was stolen from a temple in Rajasthan and smuggled to the UK, will be returned to the Archaeological Survey of India ASI on Thursday. The stone NatarajNatesha murti, in chatura pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020