Emmys 2020 to go virtual due to COVID-19

The Television Academy on Wednesday informed top nominees that the 72nd Emmy Awards in September will be held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Variety, the decision came shortly after the nominations were announced yesterday by this year's Emmy executive producers - including host Jimmy Kimmel. They had sent a letter to key acting nominees informing them that this year's ceremony will be virtual, and asking them to prepare to participate from home, or wherever they want to be.

The letter says, in part, "As you've probably guessed, we're not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20. This year, it's still going to be TV industry's biggest night out... but we'll come to you!" Details are still forthcoming, but the letter says, "We are assembling a top-notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We're going to make you look fabulous - we're exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on-screen" moments.'"

The letter was signed by Kimmel, as well as fellow EPs Reggie Hudlin, and Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy from telecast producer Done+Dusted. The telecast's producers are still mulling specifics, including what elements will be live, or if winners will be informed beforehand.

The network and organisation said in a joint statement, "As ABC and the Television Academy continue to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe." "We look forward to sharing information with you in the weeks ahead, as we solidify our plans for TV's biggest night." (ANI)