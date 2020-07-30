Jonathan Levine to direct 'Nine Perfect Strangers' for Hulu

Hulu has roped in Jonathan Levine of "Long Shot" fame to direct its upcoming series "Nine Perfect Strangers" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker will helm all the eight episodes of the series and also serve as an executive producer.

Levine has films such as "The Night Before" , "50/50" and "All the Boys Love Mandy Lane" to his directing credits. Based on Liane Moriarty's 2018 novel of the same name, "Nine Perfect Strangers" recently scored a straight to series order from the streaming platform.

The story follows a group of city dwellers who attend a 10-day retreat at a health-and-wellness resort and don't know what is about to hit them. Nicole Kidman is leading an impressive cast which also includes Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Manny Jacinto, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten and Tiffany Boone.

The show will reunite Kidman with her "Big Little Lies" showrunner David E Kelley and executive producer Bruna Papandrea. John Henry Butterworth is penning the series with Kelley and will also serve as co-showrunner.

Kidman and McCarthy will also executive produce..