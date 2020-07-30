Left Menu
Sherlock Season 5 won’t be out in 2020, plot focuses on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus

Sherlock Season 5 won't be out in 2020, plot focuses on Sherlock Holmes' secret sister Eurus
Sherlock Season 5 will be drawing a conclusion to the Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock

Is Sherlock Season 5 renewed? The answer is No. Season 4 of Sherlock ended with cliffhangers and there is 100 percent possibility for its renewal. Some time back, the series creator Steven Moffat stated that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely.

Sherlock Season 5 is a highly anticipated series fans have been waiting for a long period. All the four seasons of the popular British crime drama television series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won millions of hearts across the globe. Thus, just ending the show without showing the conclusions or solving the previous cliffhangers will be like breaking the hearts of many.

Unfortunately, Sherlock Season 5 will not be released in 2020. We will have to wait for some more time for Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman-starring series as BBC reportedly does not want other projects to be hampered due to Sherlock's returning.

The lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch earlier denied all rumours surrounding his discontinuation including the series' discontinuation. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said. In a recent interview of Martin Freeman by Collider, he said that "not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

However, the fascination surrounding Sherlock Season 5 continues and many believe it would focus on Sherlock Holmes's long-lost or secret sister Eurus Holmes. The series is expected to show more on the evil side of her but nothing is confirmed yet, Latin Times noted.

On the other hand, Sherlock Season 5 will be drawing a conclusion to the Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. Stella's character was played by The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura. She was introduced in Sherlock Season 4's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment and sending a notion to assist Sherlock, the character always played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But after that, as she was not invited, there surely lies a gap in the plot which makes a sensible chance for her in the series.

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

